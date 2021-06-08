Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Shilpa Shetty gets a pre-birthday surprise

By Glamsham Bureau
Shilpa Shetty gets a pre-birthday surprise
Shilpa Shetty Kundra | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday on Tuesday. She was in for a surprise when the cast and crew of the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” organised a surprise bash for her. Shilpa is a judge on the show.

“It felt so nice to see this sweet gesture from everyone present on the set. Super Dancer is my extended family, and there is this unseen bond that ties us. I am glad I could celebrate my birthday with the entire team,” said Shilpa.

“Little moments like these is what one treasures in life, and I count my blessing each day,” she added, about her experience on the show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Adv.
Previous articleApple to hide IP tracking on Safari, Mail
Next articleRicky Martin: Want to normalise families like mine
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates