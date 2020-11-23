Advtg.
When Tahira Kashyap felt 'extremely vella and useless'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap was feeling extremely useless, so she spent a lot of time on her phone.

Tahira posted a video collage on Instagram, where she is seen making goofy faces at the camera.

“Just… too much time on hands and on the phone…plus an editing app…= extremely Vella and useless,” Tahira wrote as the caption.

Tahira recently posted a throwback picture with her actor husband, actor Ayushamann Khurrana, from their college days. She shared a picture on Instagram where the couple is seen posing with a friend.

–IANS

dc/vnc

