When the Khiladi, Akshay Kumar does charity...

Not many would know that Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar was once religious, who would regularly visit shrines and temples, including the famed Vaishno Devi Mandir. However, in the March of 2020 he stated, “I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian.”

Though his thought in not believing in any relegion is great, he still participates in religious activities and does donations too.

Recently Akshay Kumar had visited the Somnath Temple to perform a puja. This was during the pre release of his latest film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. As per reports and sources the team performed the puja and also offered milk on the Somnath Jyotirlinga. What was noticable was that they took a very small amount of milk necessary for the offering but distributed it as ‘bhog’ to the underprivileged, post their Puja.

Sources also say that along with the milk, Akshay made a monetary donation to the temple. In fact, Akshay is known for charity in various forms, if one remembers the latest incidence in news was when he pulled out of a TVC for ethical / moral reasons, he happened to donate the income generated from that assignment.

Similarly, when (sometime in the past) he had endorsed a liquor brand; one can find a reference of which on web, that he gave away half the sum for daan (charity work). Akshay has been doing more so in recent times; he had also donated a sum to Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation.

It’s a known fact that when it comes to any kind of help Akshay is always in the forefront to support.

Professionally post Akshay Kumar’s recent release ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, he has projects lined up in various stages, beginning with Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee, an Untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’.