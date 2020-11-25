When Vicky Kaushal was fully satisfied after a good night's work

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal had a late night shoot and he reveals being very satisfied when it ended.

Vicky posted a black and white picture on Instagram stories. In the clip, he is seen smiling at the camera.

“05.45 Half asleep and fully satisfied after a good night’s work,” Vicky captioned the image.

The actor did not share what he was shooting for in the post.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

–IANS

dc/vnc