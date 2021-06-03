Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

When Vijay Varma hit ‘Nature Boy’ mode

By Glamsham Bureau
When Vijay Varma hit 'Nature Boy' mode
When Vijay Varma hit 'Nature Boy' mode | pic courtesy: insstagram
Adv.

Actor Vijay Varma uploaded a fun video on Thursday, from the set of his recent web series “OK Computer”. In the video the he posted on Instagram Story, Vijay is seen in get-up as Saajan Kundu. He swings a long wire around himself while co-star Radhika Apte stands nearby talking to the crew. Vijay then moves to one side smiling, letting the camera crew to pass.

“#Behindthescenes”, “@itsvijayvarma aka Saajan Kundu aka Nature Boy,” Vijay captioned the video, referring to the fact that theywere filming in the outdoors amidst the backdrop of woods.

The actor had garnered positive reviews for his performance in the show that also starred Jackie Shroff.

Adv.

Vijay will soon be seen in “Darlings” starring Alia Bhatt, “Fallen” with Sonakshi Sinha, as well as “Hurdang” with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.

Adv.
Source@itsvijayvarma
Previous articleSapna Thakur peddles down memory lane
Next articleRakul Preet Singh ‘can’t wait to get back on set’
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates