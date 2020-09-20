Home Bollywood News

Unseen pic of young Arjun Kapoor with Boney Kapoor on the sets of ‘Shakti’

By Glamsham Editorial
Arjun Kapoor in his various characters
The Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor-starrer “Shakti: The Power” completed 18 years on Sunday.

Recalling producing the project, Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and shared some unseen pictures from the sets.

In one of the images, we can see Boney’s son and actor Arjun Kapoor sitting along with his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played a pivotal role in the movie.

“On the sets of #Shakti, young @arjun26 who always accompanied me to the shoots is learning the craft sitting with me & @iamsrk#18YearsofShakti:ThePower,” Boney captioned the post.

Sanjay, too, walked down the memory lane.

“18 years of Shakti, very proud to be part of this film, fantastic director and a great team,” Sanjay wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to Sanjay’s post, Karisma commented a heart emoji on it.

Directed by Krishna Vamsi, “Shakti” revolves around the desperate efforts of a lone mother who tries her best to escape a far-flung feudalistic society with her young son. Nana Patekar also featured in the movie. –IANS/sim/khz/sdr/

