Bollywood News

Whitney Peak, Eli Brown shoot for 'Gossip Girl' reboot

By Glamsham Editorial
New York, Nov 14 (IANS) Whitney Peak and Eli Brown were spotted shooting for the Gossip Girl reboot here.

Whitney, who has featured on shows like Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Home Before Dark, and Eli, best known for her starring role in The Perfectionists, were dressed casually for the night shoot, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The shoot for the reboot of Gossip Girl started recently Tony-winning Broadway star Laura Benanti is also part of the cast, which includes Emily Alyn Lind and Johnathan Fernandez.

The original Gossip Girl series ran from 2007 to 2012. The original show was developed for television by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage who are also creating the reboot, which is expected to be out in 2021.

–IANS

nn/vnc

