ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

‘MayDay’ takes Amitabh Bachchan to his cult classic ‘Deewar’

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that shooting for his upcoming film MayDay has taken him to the Bollywood classic Deewar

By Glamsham Editorial
Amitabh Bachchan | MayDay | Deewar
Amitabh Bachchan | MayDay | Deewar
ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed that shooting for his upcoming film MayDay has taken him to the same spot where he shot iconic scenes of the Bollywood classic Deewar 42 year ago. 

“Looking back on time .. see that arch in the stone building at the back .. in a shadow loop .. Police Officer Shashi Kapoor shoots his brother Vijay in DEEWAR at that spot in film .. today shooting same place for MAYDAY… 42 years later… Deewar made in 1979 to today 2021…Been a while,” he wrote on Instagram, along with many of himself on location for his upcoming project. 

The iconic actor also took to his official blog to revisit memories of working on Deewar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The works of the day of Mayday… the place of several and the most memorable in the arch at the back in the architecture , the bullet in the back, the brother, the temple the Mother, the death and the finest written… so much past and still the,” he said. 

MayDay reunites Big B and Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years since Satyagraha released in August 2013.

The film is directed and produced by Ajay. It is said that Ajay will be seen as a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as a co-pilot in the film, billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama. Details about Big B’s character is under wraps.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRapid on-site drug detection using wearable sensor
Next articleUrvashi Rautela celebrates Rose Day in her own special way
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Watch out Alia Bhatt’s bikini pics raising internet temperature

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire on Sunday morning with beautiful photographs of herself in a bikini posing on a beach...
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan’s definition of good friend

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood star and icon Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday offered the definition of a good friend. The actor said a good friend could be compared...
Read more
News

Watch Trailer – ‘Drishyam 2’ isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller: Mohanlal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal says Drishyam 2 will take forward the legacy of the franchise, dispelling all theories and answering all questions. The trailer of...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021