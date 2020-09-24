Home Bollywood News

Why Chandan Roy Sanyal enjoyed dubbing for 'Woh Teen Din'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal says dubbing for Woh Teen Din was like reliving the experience of shooting for the upcoming film.

The film is the actor’s first venture amid the pandemic.

“This film is special to me because it is a story that, I am sure, will resonate with people. I am fortunate that the we’re in the dubbing stage now,” said Chandan.

“Dubbing for the film was like reliving the experience of shooting it. We will be wrapping up the dubbing work soon,” he added.

The upcoming film is about a journey that a rickshaw puller and his passenger undertake in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

Chandan also has Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s untitled project, the web series “Kaali Season 2” and a film titled “Deep Six”.

–IANS

nn/vnc

