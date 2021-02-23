ADVERTISEMENT
Why 'Game Of The Sexes' is a dream project for actor Rahul Jaittly

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Rahul Jaittly, who will be seen in the cricket-based web series Game Of The Sexes, says he is thrilled to be part of the project.

Rahul came to focus with his role in the 2017 film A Daughter’s Tale: Pankh, as well as television shows such as Dagar Panghat Ki, Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol and Airlines. He says being part of Game Of The Sexes is a dream-come-true.

“I am playing the character of Harsh, who is a typical Delhi boy. My character’s journey is all about a non-cricketer becoming a cricketer. The script is fantastic and we all have so much to perform. Cricket is considered a religion in our country and it’s been a dream to do a project related to cricket as I used to play professional cricket before becoming an actor,” he says.

The series is set against a post-Covid backdrop when people have just started to step out to watch matches. The cricket board decides to restore the curiosity of the audience by approving a mixed gender cricket match. However, things turn out in a way that woman who moots the idea ends up getting expelled from the board.

The series is directed by Deepak Pandey. The shoot of the EORtv show is underway and the team has finished filming at Moradabad.

–IANS

anj/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

