Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The Wife'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary returns to the Bollywood screen soon with the horror film The Wife. The actor, who is through with the dubbing of the film, says there are more than one reason for him to hold the film close to his heart.

“Last year has been a challenging year for all of us. It’s been a year since we started shooting and then due to lockdown, it had to go on halt. But then we fought the odds and finished the shoot during the pandemic, so it was a rollercoaster ride while shooting this film,” said Gurmeet.

“For me, this film is like a baby and now finally this baby has grown up and ready for all you audience to watch it. So it is a very emotional feeling for me,” he added.

Directed by Sarmad Khan, the urban horror film also features Sayani Dutta. The cast and crew braved all odds to shoot the film amid the pandemic.

–IANS

aru/vnc

