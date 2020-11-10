Advtg.
Is Alia Bhatt missing someone… Who?

By Glamsham Editorial
Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt
Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt
Actress Alia Bhatt is missing her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and that has made her look back at moments they spent together.

The actress has posted a throwback video on Instagram Story that captures her moments with sister Shaheen.

“I miss you so much it hurts,” she wrote with a crying emoji, as caption to the clip.

Alia shares a close bond with her elder sister Shaheen, and often uses social media to express her emotions for her.

On the work front, with unlock in place, Alia has shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in Mumbai. She is now onto her next, “RRR”, her mega project down South with “Bahubali” maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn.  –ians/sug/vnc

