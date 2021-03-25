ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Why is Kunal Kapoor a perfect fit as a pulp fiction author?

Kunal Kapoor returns to big screens with a nail-biting suspense thriller, a perfect fit for the role of a pulp fiction author in Koi Jaane Na.

By Glamsham Editorial
Kunal Kapoor a perfect fit as a pulp fiction author
Kunal Kapoor a perfect fit as a pulp fiction author
ADVERTISEMENT

Kunal Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with the murder mystery ‘Koi Jaane Na’. The film revolves around a writer, who churns out pulp fiction novels, and features the actor with Amyra Dastur in lead roles. Amin Hajee, who makes his directorial debut with the suspense thriller, feels Kunal Kapoor is the perfect fit to play the protagonist. Also, the fact that the actor is a huge fan of pulp fiction and an avid reader of the genre, helped him get into the skin of his character with ease.

Speaking about Kunal, Amin shared while talking to a leading publication, “I had narrated him the script four years ago at his home. After the narration, he took me to his room and showed me his books. This story is about a character who writes pulp fiction, so he showed me all his books and out of all the books there, 80 per cent were pulp fiction.”

The director added, “He smiled and told me, ‘You know I am your Kabir’ and I said, ‘I know you are.’ I thought he was right for the part because of his physique and other characteristics, but the guy within was also the same person. Kunal came up to me with many fabulous ideas. He has not just been my lead actor but also helped me on the creative front.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer of the film gave the audience a glimpse of Kunal’s intense performance and look, along with the chemistry he shares with Amyra, which stands out. Get ready to watch the nail-biting thriller on April 2 at a theatre near you.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAbhimanyu Dassani’s debut film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ bags a global spot
Next articleKhatabook acquires Biz Analyst in $10M deal
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Koi Jaane Na trailer, Kunal Kapoor appreciated

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kunal Kapoor: Glad to see such a great reaction from everyone; on trailer of 'Koi Jaane Na'
Read more
News

Amin Hajee: Kunal Kapoor is a man of his words

Glamsham Editorial - 0
'Koi Jaane Na' director Amin Hajee says after meeting Kunal Kapoor I realised that he was definitely the right guy
Read more
Latest News

Amit Sadh spends birthday with his pets amid lockdown

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amid lockdown, actor Amit Sadh spent his 37th birthday with with his three pet dogs. Amit took to Instagram and shared a picture where he...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates