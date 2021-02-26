ADVERTISEMENT
Why Kunj Anand would regularly visit the police station

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Kunj Anand, who plays the role of a police officer in the web series Crashh!, made sure to prepare well for his role before the shoot began.

The actor had just 21 days to prepare mentally and physically for the role. To get an understanding of the role, he regularly visited Sahar police station in Mumbai.

“I had to bulk up for the role and put on 11 kilos. It was uplifting to observe how the officers at the station were vigilant through the night, away from their families, always on their toes. It made me realise the sacrifices the police force makes for which we don’t thank them enough. I was lucky enough to go on a night patrolling trip with them. I am so grateful for the experience,” says Kunj.

The series also stars Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Anushka Sen, and Zain Imam, with Kushal Zaveri in the director’s chair.

