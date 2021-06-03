Payal Ghosh is watching J.Lo’s pole dancing these days!

Adv.

Actress Payal Ghosh is watching a lot of Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez these days, especially her role of a pole dancer in the 2019 crime comedy “Hustlers”. Payal says watching J.Lo’s moves closely is part of her learning process to master pole dancing, for a song in her upcoming film “New York To Haridwar”. Online sessions to polish her skills are on, too.

“The script for New York To Haridwar is absolutely enticing. I was then told there is a song that will require me to pole dance. They would be fine even if I did the front shots but I am taking to it fully as I want to ace,” Payal said.

“I watched Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and have been absolutely smashed by that performance. I would give my best in this one for sure. online sessions are on. I would be meeting a coach and taking sessions as soon as the situation eases. Let’s all stay strong and defeat the pandemic first and follow all the protocols,” she added.

The film is written and directed by Rajeev Chaudhari, and will be extensively shot in New York and Haridwar.