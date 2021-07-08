Sonia Gandhi: Golden Age of Indian cinema has come to an end

Adv.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Saira Banu, wife of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar saying that ‘with his passing away the “Golden Age” of Indian Cinema has come to an end’.

Recalling the achievements of the veteran actor, Sonia Gandhi said, “Dilip Kumar was a legend in his lifetime and will remain a legend in the future too, as generations of film lovers will continue to watch him with admiration in films that his superb acting skills turned into evergreen classics.”

The Congress leader said, “Who can forget the realism, the emotion and power that he brought to his roles in films as diverse as ‘Ganga Jamuna’, ‘Daag’, ‘Deedar’, ‘Mughal-e-Aazam’, ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Madhumati’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Ram aur Shyam’ and so many, many more.”

She said that in all his films he kept his audience entranced, inspired and deeply moved.

The Congress leader further added that Dilip Kumar lived a long and fulfilled life, and left us a “priceless legacy” through his rich contributions to the world of art and culture.

“His loss will be deeply mourned by his countless fans, and India will always honour his memory,” she said.

Her remarks came after Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness. He was 98. He died at the private Hinduja Hospital where had been admitted for certain breathing issues.

The ‘Kohinoor’ of Indian Cinema, Mohammed Yusuf Khan, known to the world by his screen name Dilip Kumar, was laid to rest in a Mumbai cemetery amid full state honours on Wednesday evening.