With relationship experience of 20 years, Arjun Bijlani says he's 'perfect' to host a dating reality show

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Television star Arjun Bijlani is all set to step into Rannvijay Singha’s shoes and will be seen hosting the youth-based dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’. He said that he is perfect to host it as he himself has been in a relationship for two decades.

“I have hosted a number of shows over the years, but Splitsvilla has a concept that’s vastly different.”

He added: “Hosting the show for the first time meant a lot of responsibility. The boys looked up to me, and when things get out of hand, I need to be in control. As a person who has been in a relationship for over 20 years, I think I’m the perfect host for a dating reality show!”

Actress Sunny Leone shared as to what is different this year in the show as compared to the other editions.

“You ask what’s different in this season of Splitsvilla? It’s Arjun! He brings his own personality and charm to the show. He’s not new to hosting; he knows what he’s doing, so all you gotta do is sit back and relax. Working with him was so much fun. Hum sirf masti hi kar rahe the. And this time, as the boys and girls are on separate islands, we can now see what they think about each other.”

‘Splitsvilla X4’ will air on MTV.

