Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins unite for ‘Cleopatra’ biopic

Advtg.

Actress Gal Gadot is all set to reunite with director Patty Jenkins for a historical drama based on the life of famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

Gadot and Jenkins have worked together on the superhit superhero film “Wonder Woman”, and its upcoming sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984”.

The actress says she looks forward to the project, adding that “Cleopatra” was a story she wanted to tell for a very long time.

Advtg.

“As you might have heard, I teamed up with Patty Jenkins and Leata Kalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera…We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women,” she posted on Instagram after announcement of the project.

The film is backed by Paramount and the studio reportedly defeated Apple, Universal, Warner Bros. and Netflix in the auction to win production rights, reports variety.com.

Laeta Kalogridis will write the screenplay for the project. –ians/sug/vnc