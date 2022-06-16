scorecardresearch
Working on 'Sherdil' has made Pankaj Tripathi more conscious about environment

By Glamsham Bureau
‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor Pankaj Tripathi is happy to walk the path of sustainability and eco-conservation with his upcoming film ‘Sherdil’.

Much like the theme of the film, Tripathi has made sure that the sets of the film are also as environment friendly as they can be.

Talking about waste generation hardwired to the process of filmmaking, Pankaj said, “Filmmaking by its very nature is very counteractive toward sustainability. Sets and props are temporarily built, special effects cause chaos, and don’t get us started on plastic water bottles.”

Revealing how the film has brought a change in his perspective towards eco-conservation, the actor said, “Working on ‘Sherdil’ has made me more conscious about the importance of being eco-friendly on a film set. Using reusable bottles, bettering catering services, going paperless as much as possible, recycling trash, carpooling and just shifting the overall communication on digital were some changes that we made on the sets of our film.”

“With Sherdil, we are trying to do our best in order to ensure that green film production is not perceived as a myth in our industry”, he added.

Jointly produced by Reliance entertainment and T-Series, ‘Sherdil’ has been directed by Srijit Mukherji and also stars Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in the lead roles. The film is up for a release on June 24.

