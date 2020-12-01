World AIDS Day: TV stars talks of need to remove the stigma

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Tuesday was World AIDS Day, and celebrities from the world of television opened up on the need to continue the efforts to remove stigma that is often associated with the ailment.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared: “Its important for us to understand and have some kindness for people who are fighting or have given up their lives. Having such a dedicated day is must, let us use this as an opportunity to pay tribute to those who are fighting HIV/AIDS, and recognise those who continue to fight for a world free from AIDS. Let us also pay our regards to researchers and advocates, who work each day on behalf of people living and fighting with HIV. Together, lets forge a future in which no person fighting with the disease here in our country or anywhere in our world.”

Actor Aniruddh Dave said: “The problem in our country is there is a hoax surrounding each and every ailment, be it Covid or AIDS. The most important thing which should be kept in mind is that AIDS is not contiguous. Awareness regarding this is necessary for which our government is trying very hard. Celebrities have also been vocal about the same. People need to be repeatedly reminded from time to time that AIDS is not contiguous. Because you need healthy and aware citizens to create a better society.”

Singer-actress Himanshi Khurana expressed: “Every year, 1st of December is marked as World AIDS Day to remind us all that so many of us are fighting this constant battle of survival and to win it we have to be there for each other. Though we have come a long way I hope we stand by the motto of World AIDS Day ‘Global solidarity, shared responsibility’. And just like we have been fighting the pandemic, we have to fight this too.”

“During this on-going pandemic we have heard this so many times, Hume bimari se ladna hai bimar se nahi (We have to fight the disease and not with the patient). And I think we should abide by that not just for Covid but for the condition of AIDS too. After all these years though we have better medical help but the real fight is not just helping them physically but mentally too. By getting rid of our negative attitudes or assumptions about someone’s suffering. These stigmas and discrimination surrounding the ones suffering from AIDS only degrades their condition. So I hope we try to make it better for each and every one fighting to live,” suggested actor Pearl V. Puri.

Actor Kunal Jaisingh added: “I believe only education can help us fight HIV/AIDs. Ignorance and prejudice are fuelling the spread of a preventable disease. This day brings hope and an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV and AIDS. It is up to us, to use it for awareness.”

“To eliminate the stigmas and discriminations surrounding AIDS, we need to first create more awareness about it. I don’t think people still know that it doesn’t only get transmitted if you have an unprotected sexual relationship with a person suffering from AIDS. But still they judge and accuse the person of their choices. Secondly, you can’t contract the disease by just touching someone. People with AIDS are judged, discriminated, and abused on a day-to-day basis. We need to stop all that because they are already going through a lot because of the disease and then we should try to make it easy for them, and not make it hell for them,” suggested actor Rohit Bhardwaj.

–IANS

abh/vnc