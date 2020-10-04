Home Bollywood News

World Animal Day: Madhuri, husband extend support to furry friends

By Glamsham Editorial
World Animal Day: Madhuri, husband extend support to furry friends 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) On the occasion of World Animal Day on Sunday, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr Shriram Nene have urged people to make an effort to give love and respect to animals.

She took to Twitter to post a video of her cuddling a dog and wrote: “@MadhuriDixit

Just like humans animals are wonderful creations of god. This #WorldAnimalDay let’s make an effort to give them the love, affection & respect they deserve.”

Advtg.

Her husband also tweeted: “‘The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.’

Mahatma Gandhi. This #WorldAnimalDay let’s join in a pledge to make the world a better place.”

He used the micro-blogging site to share a video of a place where several animals are being taken care of.

Advtg.

“Had a chance to visit #ProbablyParadise in Karjat. Roxanne Davur has cared tirelessly for countless animals. Many have been abandoned and abused or who need help,” he tweeted.

–IANS

nn/sdr/

Advtg.
Previous articleFree Rhea, a victim of political conspiracy: Adhir Ranjan
Next articleArjun Bijlani quarantines himself after his wife tests Covid-19 positive

Related Articles

News

Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: Sister Asha Bhosle shares unseen childhood memory

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and her younger sister, playback icon Asha Bhosle, shared a slice of...
Read more
News

Film & music fraternity mourn SP Balasubramaniam’s demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Condolences kept pouring in from film and music personalities all through Friday following the demise of Padma Bhushan recipient playback legend SP...
Read more
News

Madhuri’s family pitches in to help her

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Madhuri Dixit has been nurturing a passion for gardening all through the lockdown months, and she has often been sharing glimpses...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks