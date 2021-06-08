Adhvik Mahajan talks about plastic waste, marine life protection

Adv.

TV actor Adhvik Mahajan opened up on his love for the oceans and the need to keep them clean, especially from plastic waste, in order to protect marine animals, on the occasion of World Oceans Day on Tuesday.

“I am someone who loves spending my spare time on beaches and each time I look at the sea, I feel really sad seeing the amount of waste material and plastic disposed of in the ocean. Even when I walk a few steps towards the ocean to dip my feet in the water, there is always either a plastic bag or a bottle that will roll over on my feet,” Adhvik shared.

“If this makes all of us cringe, then imagine how the marine animals would be dealing with it when their entire life is harmed because of a simple plastic straw that wasn’t disposed of well,” he added.

“We have no right to harm these animals because of our lifestyle habits and all it takes is a simple effort to dispose of the waste in the dustbins. Let’s consciously start inculcating this habit now within us and take small steps to keep our ocean clean and marine life safe,” the actor suggested.

Meanwhile, Adhvik who plays Jogi in “Teri Meri Ikk Jindri”, took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the show’s completion of 100 episodes.

“Satnam Sri Waheguru. Yes we found each other, bonds not born out of blood but still brothers in arms. Truly Grateful to have the support of my director/brother @prateekshah1 and Creative genius @avhiroopmazzumdar. Teri Meri Ikk Jindari and Jogi would not have been possible without their vision, execution, hardwork and most importantly the simplicity & humbleness with which they inspire everyone around…Congratulations for 100 episodes again everyone,” the actor wrote about the Zee TV soap.