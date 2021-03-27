World Theatre Day: Bollywood expresses love for the stage

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Saturday, actors who owe their acting roots to the stage took to social media to express their love for theatre.

Sharing black and white photographs of his stage performances from a young age, veteran actor Anupam Kher posted on Twitter: “On the #WorldTheatreDay here is a glimpse of my journey as a #TheatreActor in the last 50years. On this wonderful day I want to thank all my teachers, directors, co actors and the wonderful audiences for their love, teachings and support! Jai Ho! #Theatre #rangmanch #Applause.”

Adil Hussain suggests theatre studies should be included in the primary school curriculum.

“Theatre is my First Love. And it will always be the one. It has evolved into a fine medium of expression over millenia! Happy International Theatre day to everyone! I hope that the Governments of each state makes theatre studies a compulsory subject from Primary Schools onward,” he tweeted.

Chandan Roy Sanyal in his tweet, echoed Adil’s sentiments: “Theatre is a Religion. I always say that – embrace it. Its a wrong notion, theatre is acting, no its just a small aspect. Its a way of life like any religion would teach. Send your kids to learn theatre, it will change the society. #WorldTheatreDay.”

Sharing her love and respect for theatre actors, Urmila wrote: “It takes great commitment n passion to be a theater person in today’s fast moving world. My love n respect to all theater people on this #WorldTheatreDay.”

Aahana Kumra revealed how her journey began as a theatre actor at the age of 14. The actress wrote: “This is where it all began!! Happy #WorldTheatreDay to everyone celebrating!! My journey in theatre started when I was 14 years old and I had enrolled into the #SummerTimeAtPrithvi workshop during my summer holidays! And then there was no looking back!! Sharing some photo post cards from my first play #ByGeorge two short stories of #GeorgeBernard Shaw performed at @ncpamumbai in 2011 directed by @naseeruddin49 and #RatnaPathakShah @motleyproductions !! With the most wonderful cast #FaisalRashid @anandntiwari #TrishlaPatel and #KennethDesai. I’ll always be grateful to @prithvitheatre and the #NCPAMumbai for nurturing me as an artist! Prithvi is not only a theatre but home for most of us!! Thank you @kunal.r.kapoor and @sanjna.junoon @lalitsathe for making me a part of your family!!”

Sharman Joshi shared a post on Instagram saying theatre will always be his first love. “The Magic and reach of cinema is undeniable…But I first started discovering myself as an actor on stage and fell in love with theatre. Theatre will always remain my first love. #worldtheatreday #theatre #stage,” he wrote.

Shreyas Talpade turned nostalgic remembering his beginning as a theatre actor 20 years ago. “20 Years ago when I first put my foot on the stage I knew this was it. I knew this was my calling. I knew the path wasn’t going to be easy, but I always knew someday, I will make that stage very proud! Today after so many years I have got an opportunity to do something for the stage, for theatre. So today on #WorldTheatreDay I promise to make Theatre and Art shine in its full glory ALWAYS! Special thanks to Sanjay Upadhyay ji, Alok Ingle Ji and Swatantryaveer Savarkar Auditorium. We love you,” he wrote.

