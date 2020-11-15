Advtg.
Yami describes Jacqueline as the 'nicest' actors

By Glamsham Editorial
Yami describes Jacqueline as the 'nicest' actors
Dharamshala, Nov 15 (IANS) It seems Yami Gautam is bonding well with “Bhoot Police” co-stars, especially Jacqueline Fernandez.

On Diwali, the two actresses paid a visit to the Kunal Pathri Devi temple in Dharamshala.

Yami took to Instagram and shared a few pictures.

In one of the images, Yami and Jacqueline can be seen looking at the scenic view from the temple.

“Blissful evening with one of the nicest actors I have ever worked,” Yami captioned the post.

The two were spotted wearing heavy jackets and coats.

For the unversed, Yami and Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space together in “Bhoot Police”, also featuring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

The whole team is currently shooting in Dharamshala.

–IANS

sim/vd

