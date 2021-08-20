- Advertisement -

Yami Gautam has already got everyone hooked with the announcement of her upcoming investigative drama, LOST. Currently, the versatile actress is keeping busy with the shoot of the same in Kolkata.

Essaying a feisty Crime Reporter based out in the heartland of Bengal, Yami is going the extra mile by learning the language to get into the skin of her character. Rightly hailed as the critics and audiences’ favourite, the actress is known for catching the beats of her role on point to deliver an authentic performance on the screen.

Speaking about the same, Yami said, “Language is fundamental in giving the character a sense of belonging and look genuine on screen. I always try to make sure that I get the regional accent or the dialect correct, even for a brief dialogue. For LOST, I am conversing with the Bengali crew on the sets to understand the little nuances of their speech. It is also helping to catch its diction for my role.”

Well, it isn’t the first time that Yami has dived deep into her character. Interestingly, the actress worked on her diction for Bala as well. From what we hear, she even learnt and practised the Haryanvi accent for her another upcoming film Dasvi.

Meanwhile, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is directing LOST, based on the issue surrounding media integrity. Apart from this, Yami also has A Thursday and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.