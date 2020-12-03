Bollywood News

Yami Gautam enjoys Himachal bliss at Bhoot Police outdoors

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Yami Gautam has been shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police across various locations in Himachal Pradesh, and her social media posts reflect she is enjoying her outdoor stint in the scenic state. In a new selfie she shared on Instagram Story on Thursday, Yami poses with mountains in the background.

“This is what I woke up to,” captioned the actress along with the selfie where she smiles at the camera.

Yami has been flooding Instagram with beautiful photographs and videos from different picturesque locations in Himachal Pradesh over the past month. The actress has expressed on social media that she enjoys the fresh air of the mountains and revealed how she often ditches her car for a walk down the hilly roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhoot Police has been largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The Pawan Kripalani directorial also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVarun-Sara's 'Teri bhabhi' song in Coolie No. 1 has a Badshah connect
Next articleScary to think where this England team can go: Ben Stokes

Related Articles

IPL

India's top T20 performances vs Australia Down Under (Flashback)

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) India begin their T20 International series against Australia on Friday with a match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra....
Read more
IPL

Indian Super League grows 16% in TV viewership in first week

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Indian Super League (ISL) experienced a growth of 16 per cent in live television viewership in the opening...
Read more
IPL

India's great T20 run in Australia (Flashback)

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Indian cricket team begins its T20 series against Australia on Friday. Unlike Tests and One-day Internationals where they...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Korean K-Pop Stars BTS Jin RM Suga Jimin V J-Hope Jungkook

A unique birthday gift for K-Pop star BTS’ Jin

Glamsham Editorial - 0
South Korea’s parliament has reportedly passed a bill allowing chart-topping and Grammy-nominated K-pop artistes such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service until...
Yami Gautam enjoys Himachal bliss at Bhoot Police outdoors 1

FIH allocates quotas for 2022 and 2023 World Cups

Yami Gautam enjoys Himachal bliss at Bhoot Police outdoors 2

Discovery gets into OTT content creation in India

Yami Gautam enjoys Himachal bliss at Bhoot Police outdoors 3

India's top T20 performances vs Australia Down Under (Flashback)

Darius Marder's SOUND OF METAL Poster - Movie Review | Amazon Prime Video

Movie Review | SOUND OF METAL: A sonically profound experience

Zee5 Darbaan by Bipin Nadkarni Poster

‘Darbaan’ director Bipin Nadkarni on dealing with classicist culture in film

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020