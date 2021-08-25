Yami Gautam finishes her shoot for 'Lost'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam wrapped up her shooting schedule for the film ‘Lost’ on Wednesday. The actress says that parting ways with the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata and the film’s team makes her emotional.

“You know you had an incredible experience working on a film set when the goodbye feels daunting and a little emotional. It was fantastic to work with a team so passionate and excited to tell a story. I am really looking forward to the next part because ‘Lost’ is one of those films that will instantly connect and communicate with the audience,” Yami tells IANS.

The actress will be seen essaying the role of a feisty crime reporter based in Kolkata, highlighting the issues of media integrity in today’s time. The film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and backed by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee.

The drama also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and an ensemble of younger talent, including Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, Tushar Pandey, in pivotal roles.

Besides this, Yami will be seen in ‘Dasvi’, ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Bhoot Police’.

