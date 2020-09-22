Home Bollywood News

Yami Gautam: Ginny Weds Sunny was 'toughest' owing to health reasons

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam says her upcoming film, Ginny Weds Sunny, has been her toughest project owing to health reasons.

Yami shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot of the film’s sing, “LOL”, on Instagram.

She said that no song shoot in the film went without giddiness.

“Thank you for all the love for #LOL. This film has been toughest for me for health reasons… no song shoot in #GINNYwedsSUNNY went without giddiness and feeling weak but it’s my constant support system which kept me going strong and made sure I never feel low even for a fraction of a second.

“Big hug to @neverendingdrama @[email protected]@imahimaagarwal #Ram #Shivraj#Nayan #Ravi! #forevergratitude,” Yami wrote.

Directed by Puneet Khanna, “Ginny Weds Sunny” is a romantic comedy drama that also stars Vikrant Massey.

