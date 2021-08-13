Yami Gautam: Isn't easy to shift from one character to another

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Yami Gautam has her diary full as she has several movies lined up such as ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Lost’. The actress says it isn’t easy to shift from one character to another and believes a character should not suffer because of tight schedules.

The 32-year-old actress will play a crime reporter in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Lost’, a kindergarten teacher, who takes children as hostages in ‘A Thursday’ and an IPS officer in ‘Dasvi.’ She also has the spooky adventure comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ in the pipeline.

Yami said: “I have always wanted to play versatile roles. I am glad that filmmakers have faith in me with their material and are offering diverse projects. It isn’t easy to shift from one character to another.

“I remember being on the sets of ‘A Thursday’ just a day after wrapping ‘Dasvi’, and immediately after that, I was in Kolkata for ‘Lost’. I believe a character should not suffer because of the tight schedules.”

The newly-married actress says one should not take “pride in exhaustion”.

She added: “And for that, an actor should take a moment to breathe or just spend time with family in order to avoid burning out. One should not take pride in exhaustion. We need to start respecting that little space for a better performance.”

–IANS

dc/kr