ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Yami Gautam’s priority is diversity in what she does

Yami Gautam admits that life has thrown a curve ball at her in the past but she is happy she handled it well

By Glamsham Bureau
yami gautam in short hair look
yami gautam in short hair look (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Yami Gautam admits that life has thrown a curve ball at her in the past but she is happy she handled it well. She has a busy year ahead with 3 films coming up. And as many as five more could be on the way, but the official announcements are awaited.

The sudden signing spree spells good news and she is happy that her time has come. “I really waited for this opportunity,” Yami exclaims, adding, “I really waited for this time when I could pick and be part of scripts that I want to do, versus I have to do for the lack of a better option. That was a very different time for me. So, if someone asks me, ‘how do you feel that you are doing so many films this year?’ I’ll say I have also seen a year when I was doing no film or may be one-odd film. So, it came after a lot of patience, thought and I have waited for this time.”

Yami made her Bollywood debut with 2012 Vicky Donor. She will be seen playing a cop in upcoming film Dasvi and is currently shooting in Agra Central Jail for the film. She has also signed the thriller A Thursday and will be seen in Bhoot Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yami reveals that diversity in what she does is her priority. “Whatever I am choosing to be a part of right now is a very conscious decision. Having said that, I am an actor and I am looking at substance. I am not looking at genre. I started in the middle of a pandemic with a film like Bhoot Police and that’s a very different genre. The idea was to be as diverse as possible and whatever role I have, that should be substantial,” she says.

Yami Gautam elaborates, “When I say substantial, I mean the role could be anything. If you play your part right and with honesty, that is a strong character for me. I am not seeing a character just from any certain length. It should just be interesting, something different for the audience. I am trying my level best for my characters to be different from one another. A couple of films that have not been announced are in a little different space from what you have heard so far, in terms of what the character is. They are not just intense roles, but could be absolutely opposite to what I am playing in Dasvi.”

–By Yashika Mathur

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRituparna Sengupta quarantined in Singapore
Next articleEncrypted messaging app Signal stops working in China
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Yami Gautam goes grey with ‘A Thursday’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has begun shooting for her film A Thursday. The film is directed and written by Behzad Khambata
Read more
News

Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting in Agra jail for ‘Dasvin’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Shooting for 'Dasvin', starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nirmat Kaur, began at the Agra Central jail where a huge set has been created in circle number four.
Read more
News

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur start ‘Dasvi’ shoot, share first look

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Upcoming comedy 'Dasvi' shoot begins. Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan share their first looks as well as character names.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Snapchat's TikTok clone 'Spotlight' launched in India

Hackers can get access to your SMSes for just Rs 1,160

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) In what could put smartphone users at a new privacy and security risk, text-messaging management services are now...

Microsoft simplifies Azure Cloud migration in India

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) In a bid to simplify migration to cloud platforms for organizations in India, Microsoft on Tuesday announced the general...

Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Composer Tanishk Bagchi, like most musicians during lockdown, was busy making music at home, and among the songs...

Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in MP: The state has been 'a revelation'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein" in Madhya Pradesh and...

Anjali Tatrari is 'Anju Bhai' on the set of her show!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Anjali Tatrari, who is currently part of the show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii", is fondly called Anju Bhai...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates