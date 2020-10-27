Advtg.
Yami Gautam reminisces about teen days in Chandigarh

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam went down memory lane and recalled her days as a teenager in Chandigarh.

Yami posted a picture on Instagram from her younger days. In the image, she is seen in a burnt red dress with her hair pulled back.

“Teen days in Chandigarh. Circa 2005,” she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, Yami chose to go all natural for her latest post on social media, and treated fans with an early morning shot. She posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen posing against a wall flaunting oiled hair.

Yami is currently busy preparing for her upcoming spooky adventure comedy, “Bhoot Police”, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The horror comedy will be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past.

The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released romantic comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny”, also featuring Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna.

–IANS

dc/vnc

