Bollywood News

Yami Gautam shares glimpse of ‘filter-free' morning

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam is currently enjoying time in the lap of nature while shooting her upcoming horror comedy, Bhoot Police, in Himachal Pradesh. She says she loves her no-filter mornings.

“Filter-free mornings, chai, winters & my beautiful Himachal #BhootPolice,” she tweeted with a picture of her, with lush green scenery and snow capped mountains in the background.

In the image, also shared on Instagram, she is stands by the balcony and smiling for the camera. She wears a maroon jacket with a sweater inside, and for Instagram she used the hashtag #nofilter. There is no make-up on her, and she and flaunts healthy skin in the image.

She also took to Instagram stories to share a picture and a short clip from their hotel, overlooking a valley. Sharing the clip, she could be heard saying: “Somewhere it’s raining. Good morning.”

On October 31, it was shared that Yami, along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor, has started shooting for “Bhoot Police”. Yami posted a picture on Twitter where the lead cast is seen posing in front of a jet.

“Here we begin,” she had written.

Jacqueline re-posted the same image and wrote: “Let’s do this.”

“Bhoot Police”, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

IANS

sug/vnc

Previous articleJacqueline Fernandez all praise for Rohit Shetty
Next articleHema Malini performs havan on daughter Esha Deol's birthday

