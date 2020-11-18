Advtg.
Yami Gautam shares her meaning of life

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is balancing business with pleasure in gorgeous Dharamshala lately, and has found the meaning of life in the process, it seems.

Yami posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen holding a cup and smiling at the camera, as the sun rays fall on her face. In the caption, she drew up a check list.

“Himachal (tick mark emoji) winter mornings (tick mark emoji) chai (tick mark emoji) filter-free (tick mark emoji) = life (tick mark emoji),” she wrote as the caption.

The actress is currently shooting for the horror comedy Bhoot Police in the Himachal Pradesh hill town. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

–IANS

dc/vnc

