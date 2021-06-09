Yami Gautam shares post-wedding pic to wish mother on birthday

Adv.

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam has shared a new picture from her wedding celebrations on the occasion of her mother’s birthday on Wednesday.

Yami posted the picture on Instagram featuring her mother and sister posing alongside the new bride. She shared that everyday she is becoming a little bit more like her mother.

“Everyday we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder! A Happy birthday mummy,” she wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 2,37,000 likes.

Yami announced on June 4 that she has tied the knot with “Uri” director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

Yami will be next seen in “Dasvi”, “A Thursday”, and “Bhoot Police” , besides a few yet-to-be announced ventures.

–IANS

