ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Yami Gautam starts shooting for 'Dasvi'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam began shooting for her upcoming film Dasvi on Thursday in Agra. Her co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur had already stared shooting for the film earlier.

Yami plays a Harayanvi IPS officer in the film and had to learn the language and diction for her role. She has taken workshops for her language, diction and body language.

She posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it: “My first day on the set of #dasvi playing #jyotideswal. Proud and honoured to play an IPS office. #jaihind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress has also been roped in for Faraar directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who earlier helmed Pink. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata’s film, A Thursday, which will mark her debut in the OTT space. Yami has three others projects in hand.

Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota, and the unit started shooting in Agra Central jail two days ago. The police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) had to be deployed for security cover to keep local crowds at bay.

The shoot is expected to take place in different parts of Agra.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSushmita Sen confirms 'Aarya' season 2
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bollywood plans a big comeback with sequels

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood sure has plans to bounce back with multiple big-ticket films over the next months, most of these are sequels
Read more
News

Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting in Agra jail for ‘Dasvin’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Shooting for 'Dasvin', starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nirmat Kaur, began at the Agra Central jail where a huge set has been created in circle number four.
Read more
News

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur start ‘Dasvi’ shoot, share first look

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Upcoming comedy 'Dasvi' shoot begins. Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan share their first looks as well as character names.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sushmita Sen confirms 'Aarya' season 2

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Thursday confirmed a second season of her web series Aarya, which marked her digital debut...

Sucheta Khanna: OTT rise won't affect viewership of TV comedy shows

Charlize Theron: I think back how I made myself smaller in...

Charu Asopa to join 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae' cast

Babil to father Irrfan: In my dreams, I have no knowledge...

Ranvir Shorey tests Covid negative, thanks netizens for prayers

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021