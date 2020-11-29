Bollywood News

Yami Gautam thanks her extended family for making her working birthday memorable

By Glamsham Editorial
Yami Gautam with a piece of cake
Yami Gautam with a piece of cake
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently celebrated her 32nd birthday by expressing gratitude to her extended family for making it really special and memorable this year.

Yami took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to share a note of gratitude for her extended family for making her working birthday memorable.

The actress wrote, “This is for my beautiful extended family! Yes, when birthdays become working birthdays and you especially miss being with your family and close friends, it’s your team and colleagues who ensure that you feel nothing less than special. To this beautiful team who made it absolutely a memorable one for me. Gratitude for having such good-hearted and loving people around me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yami had a working birthday this year as she is busy shooting for her forthcoming film “Bhoot Police” in Himachal Pradesh.

On Saturday, the actress began her birthday by visiting the Mata Bajreshwari Devi temple in Kangra.

“My family and roots are the two things most dear to me! Taking blessings from Mata Bajreshwari Devi, Kangra, on my birthday made a very special morning before making way to work! Gratitude for this life filled with so much love and blessings from family and everyone around me. Apart from that so many people, fans whom we may never meet, but somewhere you guys are there to wish well and I always believe in the strength that blessings and positivity hold,” the actress had shared on Instagram on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yami’s “Bhoot Police” co-star Jacqueline Fernandez shared a photograph with her from Dharamshala and wrote,”Happy Birthday to this wonderful soul!! @yamigautam. Thanks for being such an awesome co-star.”  –ians/abh/khz

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShahid Kapoor soaks up the sun in the hills
Next article2nd ODI: Smith fires yet again as Aus set 390-run target for India

Related Articles

News

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps Dharamshala schedule of ‘Bhoot Police’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming horror comedy, Bhoot Police, in Dharamshala, and is having a tough time...
Read more
News

Arjun, Malaika indulge in Insta banter

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora indulged in some cheeky banter on social media. Arjun posted a picture on Instagram....
Read more
News

Yami Gautam seeks divine blessings on her birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday with divine blessings. The actress began her day by visiting...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Yami Gautam thanks her extended family for making her working birthday memorable 1

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Yami Gautam thanks her extended family for making her working birthday memorable 2

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Yami Gautam thanks her extended family for making her working birthday memorable 3

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Yami Gautam thanks her extended family for making her working birthday memorable 3

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks