Yami Gautam’s journey from a background artiste to films now

Yami Gautam has walked down memory lane and reminisced her journey from her TVC days to her current stint in Hindi cinema

By Glamsham Editorial
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has walked down memory lane and reminisced about her journey from her television commercial days to her current stint in Hindi cinema.

Yami posted a throwback picture on Instagram where she can be seen shooting for a TVC as a background artiste while sharing screen space with actress Asin Thottumkal. Yami is draped in a saree.

“Feel nothing short of happiness looking at this picture. It was my birthday and I remember my mother sitting at far away and watching me work since early morning,” she wrote.

“I walked up to Mummy, who has always encouraged me at every step, for her feedback & she said keep learning and working hard everyday this way, you are doing very well. It was such a beautiful time,” she added.

Meanwhile, Yami on Wednesday shared the news that she has wrapped up shooting for her forthcoming horror comedy flick Bhoot Police.

“And it’s a wrap. #BhootPolice,” the actress captioned a photo on Instagram where she cuts a cake.

The film co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi, and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.  –ians/dc/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

