Bollywood News

Yami, Nimrat, Abhishek start 'Dasvi' shoot, share first look

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Shoot of the upcoming comedy Dasvi has begun in full swing. Actors Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share their first looks as well as character names.

Yami plays Jyoti Deswal in the film, while Abhishek Bachchan will essay the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Nimrat is Bimla Devi.

Abhishek appears to be a convict in the film and is sporting a muffler as well as a stud in his ear. Yami will be playing the role of a cop and she posted a picture in the uniform. Nimrat is seen sporting a saree in her first-look image, and seems to be getting her mug shot clicked.

The comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studio. It has been helmed by debutant director Tushar Jalota.

–IANS

anj/vnc

