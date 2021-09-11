Yash Raj Films introduces health insurance for daily wage earners

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has launched ‘Saathi Card’ to provide health insurance, school fee allowance, ration supply, among other benefits to the industry’s daily wage earners and their families.

To sustain this beyond just a response to Covid-19, Aditya has launched the Saathi Card, modelled on the lines of an international policy concept – “universal basic support” under The Yash Chopra Foundation, to provide health insurance, school fee allowance, ration supply, annual health check ups among other benefits to the industry’s daily wage earners and their families.



Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of YRF, said: “At Yash Raj Films we believe not just about reactively donating but it is rather a more strategic thought process and plan of action to create sustainable impact in the lives of our beneficiaries.”

Any individual who is a registered member of the Hindi Film Federation in Mumbai, is 35 years of age or above and has at least one direct dependent, is eligible to apply for the card.



“The Saathi Card is our way of being there as a friend and support system to those who form the backbone of our industry. In times to come, we will expand the scope of this support to enhance the quality of life for those part of our community,” Widhani added.

Card holders will be able to use it for healthcare including health insurance up to Rs 2 lakhs, free annual check-ups and discount on medicine bills and treatment services.



Registered individuals can also use the card to support their children’s education as YRF is providing an allowance for school fees, stationery and uniforms.

They can also use the card to purchase ration supplies.

–IANS

dc/ksk/