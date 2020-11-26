Advtg.
Yesha Rughani plays aspiring actor in her next TV show

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Yesha Rughani will be seen as an aspiring actor in the upcoming show, Hero: Gayab Mode On.

“My character’s name is Zara, an aspiring actor who has come to Mumbai to fulfil her dreams. So, this is a very fancy role and extremely opposite to what I have portrayed earlier. I have always played simple ‘bahu’ kind of roles, and this character gave me an opportunity to try something new,” she said.

Talking about her preparations for the show, Yesha said: “Since the appearance and attire of character is very modern, I am going on healthy diets and maintaining my physique. I didn’t pay much attention to my body earlier, since I was mostly required to wear lehengas and sarees in my shows.”

“Also, I have got a nice haircut which is a historical moment for me because I have always had plain straight hair without any layers. This might be only the second time in my life that I have got a nice haircut. So, I am very excited for this role and show and am working hard to do justice to the character,” she added.

“Hero: Gayab Mode On” will premiere on December 7 on Sony SAB.

–IANS

nn/vnc

