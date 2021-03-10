ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Yo Yo Honey Singh celebrates 8M Instagram followers

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Wednesday revealed that his Instagram family is now eight-million strong.

“Much love to my 8 Million Insta Family!!Keep loving and keep supporting. 

#yoyohoneysingh,” the rapper wrote in his new post. Fans expressed love and support for the rapper. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Honey Singh recently released his dance track “Shor machega”, which is also the first track of the upcoming film “Mumbai Saga”, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19.

Talking about the song, Honey Singh recently shared: “This has been one of my best compositions and I’m excited to collaborate with Hommie (Dilliwala) for this song. We kept the theme of the movie as the essence of our music and wanted to give audiences a song that is catchy and groovy. Thanks to Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Gupta who understood the vision of the song and made it into a great video. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with John and Emraan. Rajeev Surti choreographed some cool moves & I am looking forward to knowing how everyone likes it.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNeha Kakkar shares first look of Rubina-Abhinav's music video 'Marjaneya'
Next article'Ok Computer' is the beginning of conversation on AI: Anand Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Non-film music and the lockdown advantage

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The imposition of lockdown put a pause on the release of film music, pushing people towards the independent / non-film music
Read more
News

Mohit Suri: Hope to recreate ‘Ek Villain’ magic with sequel

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Shoot of 'Ek Villain Returns' started in the city on Monday with scenes filmed on John Abraham and Disha Patani
Read more
News

Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Animal’ on Dussehra 2022

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Animal will hit screens on Dussehra 2022 confirmed the cast members - Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor & Bobby Deol
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT