Home Bollywood News

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

By Glamsham Editorial
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a'rap artiste'
Yo Yo Honey Singh in an Insta Post

Yo Yo Honey Singh insists he is a pop star and not a rap artiste because he blends pop music, rap lines and singing in his numbers.

“I wouldn’t call myself a rap artist. I just blend rap, singing and pop music. I am not a strict rap artiste. I don’t just rap, I also sing. I blend the song with rap lines. You can say I am a pop star not a rap artiste,” Honey Singh told IANS.

He added: “Rap has changed a lot and some really good guys have come who are rapping properly. I have just sung some songs, if you notice.”

Advtg.

Honey Singh shared that he sang his popular remake “Dheere dheere se meri zindagi” during his time of personal struggles.

“I sang ‘Dheere dheere se meri zindagi’ in a difficult time of my life, but I sang it. It has a small rap portion but the whole song is sung by me. You can’t call it a rap song. That is a pop song. There has been a lot of change in the pop industry. New and better artistes have come,” he said, of the song that was a remake of the Kumar Sanu-Anuradha Paudwal superhit number from the 1990 film, “Aashiqui”.

The Honey Singh version of the song was picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor.

Advtg.

The singer claimed he only competes with himself.

“I consider myself as competition because I struggle with myself every day. I compete with myself and I think of making something new every day. This is a cliched line but it is true that I am my own competition,” he said. –IANS/dc/vnc/rt

Advtg.
Previous articleFashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead
Next articleRanveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Related Articles

News

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Pad Man’ to open Indus Valley International Film Festival

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Akshay Kumar starrer 'Pad Man' has been selected as opening film at the second edition of Indus Valley International Film Festival....
Read more
News

Ranvir Shorey: If you don’t like someone whistle blowing, use freedom of enabling

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Ranvir Shorey feels the ones who are coming out to defend the muck in Bollywood are the gatekeepers of the industry.
Read more
News

Sonam Kapoor trolled for tweeting she wants to be Jaya Bachchan when she grows up

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is being trolled all of Tuesday for saying she wants to be like Jaya Bachchan when...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste' 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste' 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks