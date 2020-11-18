Advtg.
Bollywood News

Yo Yo Honey Singh launches singer Ipsitaa in 'First kiss'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is set to launch a new singer Ipsitaa in the upcoming single titled First kiss.

“I had an awesome time working with Yo Yo. From the vocal recording sessions, to learning a new dance form, to the video shoot — every step of the journey was a lot of fun! I consider myself very lucky to begin my music career with such a legendary artiste and I am super excited and proud to share this song with the world,” said Ipsitaa.

The young talent will also be sharing screen space with the rapper in the music video of the song.

Advtg.

The composition and recording of the song took place in January this year and the music video was supposed to be shot in Miami. However, due to the Covid-19 breakout, the makers decided to change the location and shoot the video in Dubai in March. However, India went under lockdown.

The video was finally shot in Delhi after lockdown.

Honey Singh has shared a fun video on Instagram with the caption: “#FIRSTKISS dance rehearsals ka fun time. Let me show you all the fun and masti of the rehearsals!! #yoyohoneysingh #24nov #yoyonewsong.”

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSuraj Pe Mangal Bhari screened for Mumbai cops, their families

Related Articles

News

Radhika Apte: Soumitra Chatterjee was a true gentleman, a very kind soul

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte has recollected her time of working with late actor Soumitra Chatterjee, whom she describes as a true...
Read more
IPL

Wicket-keeper Saha resumes training at Team India nets

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 18 (IANS) India's Test wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Wednesday resumed training with the Indian cricket team at the nets in Australia.Although there...
Read more
News

Mahira Sharma's music video for Jass Manak's Lehanga gets one billion views

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Mahira Sharma, of Bigg Boss 13 fame, is on cloud nine as her music video, Lehanga, has received one billion...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks