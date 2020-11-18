Yo Yo Honey Singh launches singer Ipsitaa in 'First kiss'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is set to launch a new singer Ipsitaa in the upcoming single titled First kiss.

“I had an awesome time working with Yo Yo. From the vocal recording sessions, to learning a new dance form, to the video shoot — every step of the journey was a lot of fun! I consider myself very lucky to begin my music career with such a legendary artiste and I am super excited and proud to share this song with the world,” said Ipsitaa.

The young talent will also be sharing screen space with the rapper in the music video of the song.

The composition and recording of the song took place in January this year and the music video was supposed to be shot in Miami. However, due to the Covid-19 breakout, the makers decided to change the location and shoot the video in Dubai in March. However, India went under lockdown.

The video was finally shot in Delhi after lockdown.

Honey Singh has shared a fun video on Instagram with the caption: “#FIRSTKISS dance rehearsals ka fun time. Let me show you all the fun and masti of the rehearsals!! #yoyohoneysingh #24nov #yoyonewsong.”

–IANS

nn/vnc