Home Bollywood News

Yo Yo Honey Singh: There has been a lot of change in Punjabi, Hindi rap

By Glamsham Editorial
Honey Singh has collaborated on with Singhsta
Yo Yo Honey Singh (pic courtesy: instagram)
Advtg.

Rap superstar Yo Yo Honey Singh has been around for a decade and a half now, and he says there has been a lot of change in Punjabi and Hindi rap during this tenure.

“Evolution happens in everything, be it music, lifestyle or writing — anything. Evolution comes with time and it would be good if you adapt yourself with the evolution,” Honey Singh told IANS.

With time, Honey Singh says he has changed himself, too.

Advtg.

“When I first sang in 2005, it was an English R&B and not exactly a rap, which was ‘Khadke glaasy’. In 2007 and 2008 I started Punjabi rap. It was a regional album called ‘Chandigarh De Nazaare’. Since then, it has been over 12 years. There has been a lot of change in Punjabi and Hindi rap. I have changed with that change. Change is always good,” he said.

Honey Singh recently came out with his new track “Billo tu agg”. The song is the latest in the non-film circuit that Honey Singh has collaborated on with Singhsta, after “Makhna”. –ians/dc/vnc/pgh

Advtg.
Previous articleDivya Dutta lists the films that changed her career graph

Related Articles

News

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mehnat Wajan Layi

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Yo Yo Honey Singh the gabru singer who has always entertained his fans with rock music in punjabi style but this time...
Read more
News

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what’s next in store for us!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The recent release of Yo Yo Honey Singh titled LOCA made waves all across and the audiences couldn't help but shake a leg on the song for the party anthem that it is! The song even crossed over 100Million views and is keeps multiplying in numbers, everyday.
Read more
News

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares some kicks and punches you can do at home. Check it out!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
We all know the Bollywood's rap icon, our very own Yo Yo Honey Singh has made waves in the industry by delivering some of the best rap songs where we can't help but shake a leg on, any time! The current pandemic that has bought the world to a standstill
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks