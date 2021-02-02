ADVERTISEMENT
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vishal Dadlani hug and patch up on Indian Idol 12

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani have hugged each other on sets of the ongoing Indian Idol season 12, setting aside negativity and bitterness of the past.

The rift between the musicians harks back to the time when Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express released in 2013, over the blockbuster song “The Lungi Dance”. While Honey Singh offered the song at the last minute for the film’s soundtrack, Vishal of Vishal-Shekhar, who had composed the music of the film, was critical of the move.

“A lot have been said about Honey in past years to know where he has gone. The point is Honey is here and he will stay with us. I feel it is important for me to hug him on this stage,” said Vishal.

The patch-up happens during an upcoming episode when the two musicians come up on stage after contestant Sawai Bhatt delivers a captivating performance of the song “Tharki chhokro”.

Dadlani and Singh not only joined the contestant during his song but also flaunted beatboxing skills on stage.

While Vishal Dadlani is one of the judges on season 12 of Indian Idol, Yo Yo Honey Singh came to promote his new song Sayiyan Ji, where he features alongside actress Nusharratt Bharuccha.

The episode of their patch-up is slated to be aired over the weekend.

–IANS

abh/vnc

