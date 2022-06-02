scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Yogi Adityanath announces tax exemption for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

By Glamsham Bureau
Yogi Adityanath announces tax exemption for 'Samrat Prithviraj'
CM Yogi Adityanath to watch Samrat Prithviraj _ pics courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced tax exemption for Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘ Samrat Prithviraj’.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced this after watching a special screening of the film in Lucknow on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

He appreciated the film and said that it was worth watching. “It is a very good family film about our history and people should watch it with their families,” he said.

The chief minister also gifted ODOP products to Akshay Kumar, who along with Manushi Chillar, was present at the screening.

- Advertisement -

The film releases in theatres on Friday.

- Advertisement -
Previous article'Major' is not agenda-driven movie: Director Sashi Kiran Tikka
Next articleAmit Antil on Johnny Depp's win : If there are cases of #Metoo, #Mentoo also exists
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz

Kajal Aggarwal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,253FansLike
52,451FollowersFollow
7,111FollowersFollow
60,089FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US