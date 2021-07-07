Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

CM Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati condole Dilip Kumar’s demise

By Glamsham Bureau
Yogi, Mayawati condole Dilip Kumar's demise
Late Dilip Kumar Saab
Adv.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday condoled the passing away of veteran Bollywood superstar Dilip Kumar.

In a tweet, the chief minister said that his passing away is an “irreparable loss to the film industry”. He said that he prayed to God to give strength to his family to bear the loss.

Bahujan Samaj party president and former chief minister Mayawati also expressed grief over the demise of Dilip Kumar and conveyed her condolences to his wife Saira Banu.

Adv.

The 98-year-old actor passed away in Mumbai earlier in the day due to age-related illness, his family confirmed. He died at the private Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for certain breathing-related issues.

Adv.
Previous articleSaira Banu has loved Dilip Kumar till the time she has known herself
Next articleDilip Kumar: Vignettes from a crowded life
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates