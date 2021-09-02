Salman Khan mourns the death of Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisement -

Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn the death of TV actor Sidharth Shukla. Salman’s association with Sidharth goes back to the time when the latter won ‘Bigg Boss 13’, hosted by the superstar.

Salman took to Twitter and wrote: “Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP”.

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Sidharth rose to fame with television show ‘Balika Vadhu’ and made his Bollywood debut with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ in a supporting yet prominent role.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning at Cooper Hospital. He suffered a major heart attack.