YouTube star Prajakta Koli says B'wood debut should be 'learning experience'

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Indian YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli is nervous about her Bollywood debut, and says she hopes she is able to meet expectations.

Prajakta walks into Bollywood with the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing “Good Newwz” last year.

“I am so happy, thrilled and also nervous to begin working on the film. But mostly I feel grateful for this journey I am on. While I can’t talk more about the film, I must say that I could not have dreamt of working with such accomplished actors in my very first film and so this is the best debut that I could have hoped for,” Prajakta said.

“The bar has been set high and I’m keeping my fingers crossed to meet the expectations of everyone around me as best as I can. This is going to be an immense learning experience and lots and lots of fun too,” she added.

Prajakta, widely known for her YouTuber alter-ego MostlySane, was last seen in web show Mismatched, which chronicles the journey of a group of students who meet on campus, each determined to outdo the other.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being shot in Chandigarh.

–IANS

sug/vnc

