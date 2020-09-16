Home Bollywood News

Carry Minati not a part of Salman Khan show

By Glamsham Editorial
YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati
YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati

Bigg Boss 14 is round the corner, and speculations have been rife over contestants in the house this season. Among early names being touted was YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati. On Wednesday, Minati took to social media to deny all such reports.

“I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don’t believe in everything you read,” he tweeted.

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has a witty response. “Tu next year bhi jaayega. Jaise main pichle 4 saal se jaa raha hoon,” wrote Bhuvan.

Advtg.

Earlier this year, Carry Minati made headlines with his “YouTube vs TikTok” video, in which he had taken a dig at TikTokers. However, the video was pulled down by YouTube a few days later.

“Bigg Boss” returns with season 14 in October. Host Salman Khan has already shot several promos for the show. –IANS/sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSaif Ali Khan does ‘Tandav’ mode Ali Abbas Zafar updates
Next articleLatest statement on Rhea Chakraborty’s morgue visit

Related Articles

News

Randeep Hooda returns to work, dubs for Salman Khan’s Radhe

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Randeep Hooda feels grateful to resume work for the much-awaited film Radhe, starring Salman Khan.
Read more
News

Asim Riaz all geared up for his upcoming song as he shares a hot picture

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the picture, Asim Riaz is seen wearing an oversized jacket, flaunting his abs, and looks 'hot.' His posture, the stern look on his face, speaks volumes about this upcoming music video.
Read more
News

Disha Patani flaunting in this stunning picture

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a stunning picture flaunting her dewy make-up look in her latest social media post.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks